PHOTOS: Buhari Swears In Six INEC Commissioners

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in six national commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the State House, Abuja.

The commissioners’ swearing-in preceded today’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting which is also being presided over by President Buhari.

Those confirmed are May Agbamuche-Mbu (Delta- South-south), Mohammed Haruna (Niger – North-central, National Commissioner), Ukeagu Nnamdi (Abia – South-east, National Commissioner) A. B. Alkali (Adamawa – North-east, National Commissioner).

Others are Rhoda Gumus (Bayelsa – South-south, National Commissioner), Sam Olumekun and (Ondo – South-west, National Commissioner).

The Nigerian Senate had on February 2 confirmed the commissioners after considering and adopting a report by its committee on INEC.