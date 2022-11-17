US Election: 3 Reasons Why Donald Trump May Not Get Republican Ticket

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Politics in the United States is already tense following the announcement by former US president Donald Trump that he would run for the 2024 presidency at the polls.

Advertisement

But he has several obstacles to overcome.

First, Trump’s political platform, the Republican Party, upon which he won on January 20, 2017, is now basking in the victory of winning the majority seats (218 seats) at the US House of Representatives thereby gaining control of the second legislative arm.

Governors from the party are holding sway in 28 states out of the 50 states of the US.

Ordinarily, this should boost Trump’s chances of securing the Republican party ticket.

But since Trump revealed his intention to run last Tuesday night, the Republican Governors Association ( the umbrella body of all Republican governors) has been quiet about the move and is yet to issue a statement backing his choice about the presidential race.

Checks on the RGA’s website showed they were more concerned with getting “more Republican governors” elected.

Advertisement

Also, according to several foreign media, Ron DeSantis, the Governor of Florida, is tipped to contest for the presidential ticket including former Vice President, Mike Pence, implying that the possibility of Trump becoming a sole candidate may be unlikely.

Within Trump’s family, his first daughter, Ivanka, who served under his administration as Director of the Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship, announced on Wednesday that she will not be actively involved in her father’s third presidential ambition.

“I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family.

“While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and will always be proud of many of our administration’s accomplishments,” Ivanka Trump told Fox News.

Trump’s wife, Melania, has not made any social media post about her husband’s decision as of the time of this report.

The former president may not be considered by his Republican colleagues going by several post-election court cases against him in view of the insurrection at Capitol Hill after his defeat by Joe Biden.

Some of his Republican colleagues including Senate majority leader, McConnell Kentucky, did not like Trump’s role following the attack at Capitol Hill.