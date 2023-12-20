‘Undemocratic Decision’ – Trump To Appeal Court Ruling Barring Him From 2024 Presidential Race In US State

Former United States President Donald Trump has vowed to “swiftly appeal” the ruling of the Colorado Supreme Court which barred the Republican Party from fielding him in the state’s ballot during the 2024 presidential election.

Trump said the ruling is undemocratic.

The Colorado court held that Trump was involved in the January 2021 insurrection on the Capitol and does not qualify to run for election in the US state of Colorado.

“A majority of the court holds that President Trump is disqualified from holding the office of President under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution.

“Because he is disqualified, it would be a wrongful act under the Election Code for the Colorado Secretary of State to list him as a candidate on the presidential primary ballot.

“We do not reach these conclusions lightly,” the Colorado court in a 4-3 majority decision wrote on Tuesday.

Reacting, the Trump presidential campaign organisation said the ruling will be appealed for being undemocratic.

“The Colorado Supreme Court issued a completely flawed decision and we will swiftly file an appeal to the United States Supreme Court and a concurrent request for a stay of this deeply undemocratic decision. We have full confidence that the U.S. Supreme Court will quickly rule in our favor and finally put an end to these unAmerican lawsuits,” Trump campaign spokesman, Steven Cheung said in a statement.