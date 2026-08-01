US Warns Nigerians Against AI-Edited Visa, Passport Photos

The United States Mission in Nigeria has amplified a warning from the US Department of State that photographs altered with artificial intelligence tools, filters or other forms of digital editing will not be accepted and could significantly delay visa and passport applications.

The Department of State, in a notice reshared by the US Mission on its official X account, said passport and visa photographs must accurately reflect an applicant’s current appearance and must not be enhanced or modified.

“The Department of State will not accept photos that are edited or filtered. Using a digitally enhanced photo will significantly delay your application,” the notice read.

The Department directed applicants to its official website for the full photograph requirements.

The guidelines prohibit the use of computer software, mobile phone applications, beauty filters, skin-smoothing tools and AI-generated backgrounds, which have become increasingly common with the growing use of smartphone photo-editing features.

Applicants are required to take photographs against a plain white or off-white background, face the camera directly without tilting their heads and remove eyeglasses before taking the photograph.

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The warning is particularly relevant to Nigerians applying for US visas and other consular services, as the use of digitally altered photographs could result in processing delays or the rejection of applications.