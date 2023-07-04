UTME Result Controversy: Group Calls For Suspension Of JAMB Registrar

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A civil society group, Network for the Actualisation of Social Growth and Viable Development (NEFGAD), has demanded the immediate suspension of Professor Ishaq Oloyede, the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

NEFGAD called for Oloyede’s suspension to enable a comprehensive forensic investigation into the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results of Ejikeme Mmesoma.

The coordinator of NEFGAD, Mr Akingunola Omoniyi, in a statement issued on Tuesday described the ongoing controversy surrounding Mmesoma’s 2023 UTME results as a matter of national embarrassment while calling on the relevant authorities to promptly suspend the registrar, and conduct an in-depth forensic analysis of the 2023 UTME results.

NEFGAD said the controversy regarding Mmesoma’s result has cast doubt on the integrity of both the examination and JAMB itself, underscoring that the UTME has potentially been compromised.

“Mmesoma has spoken out on the claim of JAMB that she forged her own results and raised posers for JAMB. The girl could not have perpetrated the crime JAMB alleged and everything seems to suggest that the JAMB system has been heavily compromised.

“It is a national embarrassment and we’re calling on the authorities to ask the JAMB Registrar to step aside and allow a forensic investigation of the 2023 UTME results to find out the truth about what happened,” Akingunola said.

NEFGAD further asserted that if JAMB is found to be at fault following the forensic investigation, the Registrar should be dismissed.

“If the candidate was the one that truly cheated, she should face disciplinary actions to deter others and if it is JAMB that was negligent and allowed its system to be compromised, the Registrar should be sacked,” the group said.

Recall that the board had barred Mmesoma after it accused her of forging her result in order to receive a N3 million scholarship from Innoson Motors.

The board also slammed a three-year ban against her while insisting that its system cannot be compromised.