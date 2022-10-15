Video Of Helicopters Dropping Unknown Persons In Enugu Forest Fake – Police

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A viral video where helicopters were dropping hundreds of unknown persons on the top of Ugwu-Ajali hill bordering Ologo, Jamboree and Coal Camp areas of Enugu is fake, Enugu State Police Command said weekend.

The command made the clarification in a statement issued by its public relations officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, which was made available to THE WHISTLER in Enugu.

The statement said the locations of the video and the information ‘are fake and purely a product of the mongers’ figment of imagination and disinformation aimed at misleading and creating panic and confusion amongst law-abiding citizens of the state’.

Ndukwe said, “The command, being mindful of the negative impacts of disinformation on public peace, security and safety in this age, is calling on the citizenry to totally disregard the unfounded and fake video, as there is no record of such incident in the mentioned locations or any other part of the state.”

Meanwhile, the state commissioner of police, CP Ahmed Ammani, has ordered the conduct of ‘intelligence-guided discreet investigations to fish out the creators and peddlers of the fake video’. He reiterated the command’s ‘unwavering commitment to ensure maximum public security and safety of citizens of the state’.

The commissioner, in the statement, called on residents of the state to remain law-abiding, vigilant and ‘endeavour to analyze and verify misleading social media information of this nature before acting on them’.

He enjoined the residents to report criminals and acts of criminality to the nearest police station or by calling the command’s hotlines on: 08032003702, 08075390883 or 08086671202, or email [email protected]