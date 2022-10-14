Opposition Parties Demand Ayu’s Resignation, PDP Chairman Refutes Wike’s Fraud Allegation

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has joined the calls for the resignation of the embattled National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Iyorchia Ayu.

Advertisement

This was as Ayu admitted that he indeed collected N100 million he was accused of collecting by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

The CUPP said this in a statement issued by its Spokesman , Ikenga Ugochinyere, on Friday.

The CUPP also indicated that it is scheduled to meet with the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, in order to address and settle the lingering leadership crisis in the party.

Ugochinyere said in the statement that, “The corruption and bribery allegation against Ayu have presented a huge credibility problem for PDP, the removal of Ayu will offer a new confidence in rebuilding the party.

“I have times without number appealed to Ayu and the party’s national secretary, Anyanwu not to drag the image of the Party to the mud and cried at the briefing that PDP is facing marketing challenges with Ayu still in office.

“Ayu is a man who is arrogant, divisive, abuses due process and unfit to remain in office”, said CUPP spokesman who is also the PDP candidate for Ideato North and South Federal Constituency of Imo State in 2023 elections.

Ayu who kept sealed lips on earlier allegation from Wike that he collected N1 billion from an unnamed presidential aspirant before the party’s presidential primary election in May responded on Friday to another round of allegation from Wike, admitting that he indeed collected N100m but denied he collected N1 billion.

Ayu made his feelings known after a special meeting of the Board of Trustees of the party in Abuja, on Friday, saying, “This is a meeting of the BoT which I am only a member of, as allegations persist, it is an opportunity to clear the air. I decided not to respond and not to encourage altercations in the party.

“However, I want to make it clear that at no time did I, as the National Chairman of the party, collect any N1 billion from anybody.

“When we came in and the party was having funding difficulties, the presidential candidate suggested that we should take a loan from the bank and the owner of that bank is a member of the party, he has even left the party.

“The party never took any loan from anybody. Any money advanced to the party was declared before the NWC and handed over to the National Treasurer.

“All our accounts are up to date and we promised to publish the accounts at the end of the year.“

Responding specifically to Wike’s N100 million allegation, Ayu said, “On today’s allegations, I fully briefed the BoT that one of our governors made a contribution of N100 million for the revival of the PDI which was housed in a portacabin and I explained to them that we hired an appropriate place in Asokoro, we have furnished it, renovated it.

“Three days we went there, inspected it and the NWC decided that before commissioning we should invite the governor in question to come and inspect what we have done with his contribution.

“I am happy that the National Secretary of the party has since written a letter to that governor. I or the NWC never took any money to carry out that renovation, in fact, we have not even exhausted that N100 million given by one of the governors.“

Addressing Wike indirectly, Ayu said, “The consistent attack on my person since the end of the convention on the 31st of May, I have refrained from reacting as the father of the party. I felt I should encourage reconciliation.

“But where it touches on my personal integrity or even my family members are brought into play, I appeal to such people to desist from trying to malign my character or bringing my family into party affairs.”

Senator Adolphus Wabara, who chairs the PDP BoT and has been tasked with reconciling Wike and Atiku to bring peace to the party, while reading the communique of the board’s meeting said, “After the special Board of Trustee meeting, the following resolutions were reached:

“To call on all Party leaders and persons close to them, to desist from making further inflammatory remarks or granting press interviews.

“To call on the Chairmen of the PDP Governors Forum to convene a meeting of the PDP Governors Forum without further delay.

“To call on all the leaders of the party to match words with action and where commitments are made to unconditionally fulfill the same.

“To urge the National Chairman as an eminent leader to give a firm assurance that he would resign his position after the 2023 elections.

“In the same vein the BoT Chairman has been authorized to offer apologies on behalf of all members who feel maligned or aggrieved by the public statements made by its members across the country that has sharpened the current division in the party.

“To call on the presidential candidate to review its appointments of members of the campaign council and other advisory appointments to make it all inclusive.

“The BoT will refer some of these recommendations for noting and appropriate action to the NEC of our party in due Course.”