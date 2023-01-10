Vote Tinubu To Continue My Legacy – Buhari Charges Yobe Voters

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Muhammadu Buhari continued his participation in the campaign rallies of the ruling party on Tuesday when he charged voters in Yobe State to elect Bola Tinubu as president to continue his legacy.

Advertisement

Speaking at the Damaturu Township stadium, Buhari said he decided to join the candidate on the campaign rallies because he wants “to tell you to vote for him so that he can continue with my legacy of rebuilding Nigeria.”

Buhari, who spoke in Hausa language in a statement issued by the APC presidential campaign council presented Tinubu to the voters during the rally.

While making his case as to why he should be elected, Tinubu promised in his prepared speech to ensure greater agricultural production for self-sustainability.

“The cargo airport Mr. President commissioned yesterday will be greatly needed when our agenda for greater production of agricultural and industrial exports begins to take off,” Tinubu said.

He hailed the investment saying, “It is a wise investment made with courage and foresight.

Advertisement

“It will be needed to transport Yobe’s excellent sesame, hibiscus and gum Arabic to the rest of the world,” he added.

The former Lagos State Governor stressed that, “Harnessing our agricultural endowment is more than an economic desire.

“It is a matter of national security. We need to further guarantee our food security to better ensure social stability and lay the groundwork for even more economic progress.

“We will establish agricultural hubs and irrigation and water catchment systems to assist farmers throughout the nation.

“Yields and harvests will increase. More importantly, we will encourage value-added agro-processing businesses that will foster greater economic activity creating well paid jobs and bringing better products to local markets and to your family’s dinner table.”