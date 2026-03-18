Wamakko Secures Freedom For 80 Inmates In Sokoto

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No fewer than 80 inmates have been released from correctional facilities in Sokoto State under a Ramadan intervention sponsored by former governor, Aliyu Wamakko.

The initiative, now a recurring humanitarian effort during the holy month, focuses on inmates jailed for minor offences—largely debt-related cases—rather than serious crimes, with the dual aim of decongesting prisons and offering beneficiaries a fresh start.

Speaking on behalf of the former governor on Wednesday, Barrister Bashir Ma’azu, said the exercise reflects both compassion and religious obligation.

“This gesture is meant to decongest the correctional centres and also to earn reward from Allah. Assisting the less privileged, especially those in confinement, is highly encouraged in Islam,” he said.

He confirmed that “exactly 80 inmates” benefitted from the intervention, including about 10 to 15 women.

“Most of them are here over business issues—debts and failed transactions—not serious criminal offences,” Adjoti explained.

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According to him, plans are underway to support the freed inmates with transportation and post-release assistance, including vocational support.

“We are already discussing how to engage skilled individuals who can help them rebuild their lives and avoid returning to such situations,” he added.

One of the beneficiaries, Adamu, recounted how he was detained after a business deal went sour.

“A woman gave me money to buy goods, but later demanded a refund. I asked for time to sell the goods, but I was arrested because I had no surety,” he said.

He disclosed that he had been in detention since January without any contact from family members.

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“Nobody even knew I was here. I have been surviving with just one set of clothes,” he said, expressing gratitude for the intervention that secured his release.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Muslim Lawyers’ Association of Nigeria, Hon. Alu Jafar Rangiro, urged the beneficiaries to turn a new leaf and become responsible members of society.

“This is an opportunity for a new beginning. They must see it as a second chance and strive to be law-abiding citizens. Going to a correctional centre is not the end—it can be the start of a better life,” he said.

Rangiro further commended Wamakko for sustaining the initiative since leaving office in 2015 and called on other stakeholders to emulate the gesture.

“He has shown commitment over the years. Others in government, business, and politics should also contribute to efforts aimed at decongesting our correctional facilities,” he added.

The Ramadan release programme has continued to stand out in Sokoto as a blend of charity and social reform, providing relief to minor offenders while promoting rehabilitation and reintegration.