Wike Urges FCT Residents To Support Tinubu

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The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has urged residents to support President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Wike made the call on Wednesday while addressing residents along the Bwari–Kubwa road during an inspection tour of ongoing infrastructure projects across satellite towns.

He said the president’s priority remains delivering tangible benefits to citizens, noting that visible improvements in infrastructure have strengthened public confidence in the administration.

According to him, “It is very difficult for anybody to win an election in the FCT against Mr President because, to the residents, what they have seen is surprising.”

The minister attributed growing support for the administration to the expansion of development projects beyond the city centre to previously underserved communities.

“We were told clearly that there is over-concentration of development in the city, and we must go to the satellite towns. These communities are part of Abuja, and their lives must also change,” he said.

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Wike expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of ongoing road projects in areas such as Karu, Apo-Karshi, and the Bwari–Kubwa corridor, noting that many of the benefiting communities are experiencing such development for the first time.

He added that improved road networks would reduce travel time and enhance connectivity between satellite towns and the city centre.

“People can now live in places like Kuje and get to work in the city within 25 minutes. That is the kind of impact we are talking about,” he stated.

The minister further disclosed that some projects would be completed and commissioned as part of activities marking the anniversary of President Tinubu’s administration.

Addressing concerns over the activities of real estate developers, Wike dismissed calls for the creation of a new regulatory body, insisting that existing institutions are capable of addressing the challenges.

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“The problem in Nigeria is the proliferation of agencies. Creating more agencies will not solve the problem,” he said.

He explained that the Department of Development Control already has the mandate to enforce compliance with the Abuja Master Plan, stressing the need to strengthen existing structures rather than establish new ones.

“What is important is to strengthen existing structures. The FCT Administration can handle complaints and ensure that developers do not exploit innocent citizens,” he added.

Wike assured residents that reported cases of malpractice would be addressed, including ensuring appropriate remedies where necessary.

He also called for unity and collective support for government efforts, emphasising that national development requires cooperation from all stakeholders.

“This is a period for everyone to work together and support the government. The focus is on improving Nigeria, particularly in the area of security,” the minister said, while extending goodwill to Muslim faithful, adding, “I wish everyone a happy Ramadan.”

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Infrastructure development in the FCT has long drawn criticism over the concentration of projects within Abuja’s city centre, with residents of satellite towns frequently raising concerns about poor road networks, limited access to services, and slower pace of development.

Since the inauguration of President Tinubu in 2023, the FCT Administration has renewed its focus on road construction and rehabilitation in satellite towns, alongside efforts to improve connectivity with the city centre.