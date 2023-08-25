‘We Are Suffering’—Rural Dwellers Beg Enugu Governor To Construct Roads

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Rural dwellers in Enugu State on Friday, called on Governor Peter Mbah to extend his developmental projects to rural areas. They were reacting to the eighty-one road projects planned by the governor to be constructed in the state.

The state commissioner for information, Mr Aka Eze Aka, had explained that seventy-one of the designated roads were domiciled in the city centre while ten would be executed in rural areas. Aka spoke during a programme in Enugu.

Mazi Okeke Nnamani, from Nkerefi in Nkanu East LGA, said, “The governor should look at the dilapidated bridges and roads in Nkerefi. They are in a sorry state.

“Some of our bridges are not passable. He should not concentrate so much on Enugu metropolis because rural dwellers are suffering.”

A stakeholder from Ikem in Isi-Uzo LGA also called on the governor to construct roads in the area, including that leading to Ikem Nkwo.

According to him, “Our roads are not motorable. We have a common boundary with Benue State, and if a road is opened up along our axis, one would seamlessly get to Makurdi, capital of Benue State, within two hours.

“Fulani herders are also threatening us. We can no longer farm again. We need the government to deploy more security men of the state’s recently launched Rapid Response Squad to save us from the hands of herders.”

A native of Okpatu, John Chinonye, called on the state government to rehabilitate Opi-Ukehe-Okpatu-9th Mile route as an alternative to the Ugwuogo-Opi-Nsukka road which said had become bedevilled by kidnapping and other criminalities.

He said, “We need an alternative road, aside the Ugwuogo road. Our people are suffering. Such alternative will make travellers get to 9th Mile and head to Anambra and South-West without necessarily going to Enugu through Nike.”

The commissioner, while responding, said, “Governor Mbah has a vision to place Enugu State as the third best state in the country. During his campaign, he promised 10, 000 kilometre roads.

‘The number of roads in Enugu is not up to 4, 000. We began with 81 roads. We are aware that there is a massive need to address these roads. In Enugu metropolis, 71 roads have been identified. The roads will last beyond this government. The construction will begin when rains subside.

“We are aware of people’s concerns. Ten other roads have been identified outside the municipals. Some of them will be dualised. The governor, for instance, promised to dualise Enugu-Ugwuogo-Nsukka. Farmlands are opening up in bushes across the state, and roads will be constructed to link those farms.

” Also, Ogbete Market is becoming impassable. There will be a flyover there. The same thing applies to Abakpa junction among others.”

On security, Mr Eze said, “Security is of paramount in this administration. On September 1, 2023, investors from all over the world will gather in Enugu for an economic roundtable. Such won’t be fruitful if we have insecurity.

“The governor recently launched the state Distress Response Squad, with 100 vehicles deployed to the scheme. These vehicles have the capacity of transmitting intelligence information across other vehicles for easy security responses.”