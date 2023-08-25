NNPCL Reaffirms Commitment To Promoting Technological Innovation

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has reaffirmed it’s commitment to fostering a vibrant ecosystem that encourages innovation, collaboration, and the development of local capabilities.

Advertisement

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL, Mallam Mele Kyari, said this on Thursday in Yenagoa while delivering a goodwill message at the launch of new start-up companies from the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board Technology Innovation and Incubation Centre.

The GCEO was represented at the event by the Executive Vice President, Upstream, NNPCL, Engr. Adokiye Tombomieye.

Kyari said the event signifies a remarkable milestone in the Nigerian oil and gas industry as the sector is witnessing the tangible results of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act 2010.

He commended the NCDMB for its unwavering dedication and commitment to fostering indigenous participation in the oil and gas industry.

According to the NNPCL GCEO, establishing the NCDMB through enacting the act has provided a robust framework for developing the industry’s local talents and capabilities.

Advertisement

He said, “The Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) of 2021 recognized the relevance and importance of the NCDMB as a testament to its effectiveness and the vital role it plays in driving the growth and sustainability of our industry.

“In 2022, the NCDMB commissioned the Technology Innovation and Incubation Centre (TIIC), intending to provide a learning platform for research and innovation in the energy industry.

“Today’s launch of new start-up companies from the TIIC demonstrates the success and effectiveness of this initiative.

“These start-ups have reached the business development phase in their technology readiness journey, showcasing their potential to break barriers and significantly contribute to our industry.

“The TIIC has served as a hub for innovation, fostering a culture of research, development, and entrepreneurship within the oil and gas sector. These start-ups’ success will inspire many others, encouraging them to pursue their dreams and make their mark in the industry.”

Advertisement

As the Group CEO of NNPC Limited, Kyari reaffirmed the commitment of the National Oil Company to supporting the NCDMB, regulators, and all industry players on this path of progress.

“We recognize the importance of fostering a vibrant ecosystem that encourages innovation, collaboration,

and the development of local capabilities.

“Through collective efforts, we can drive sustainable development, create job opportunities, and contribute to the growth of the Nigerian economy, ” he added.

He urged stakeholders to seize the opportunities presented by the evolving landscape of the oil and gas industry to embrace technological advancements and leverage local talents to compete globally.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the new start-up companies. Your achievement is a testament to the transformative power of innovation and the immense potential within our nation.

“Together, let us continue to break barriers, push boundaries, and unleash the full potential of the Nigerian oil and gas industry,” he added.