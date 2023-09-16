We Never Arrested, Detained Mohbad — NDLEA

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has said that the late Nigerian singer, Aloba Oladimeji, popularly known as Mohbad, was neither arrested nor detained at any of its facilities as alleged.

Advertisement

The spokesperson of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this to THE WHISTLER on Saturday while reacting to allegations that its operatives forced the late singer to consume a liquid substance after he was arrested.

The allegations emerged on Saturday following an incomplete video of the late singer in a medical facility speaking of how he was subjected to drinking a substance in bottled water.

The late singer was captured on a sickbed, writhing in agony as he struggled to articulate his speech in Yoruba language.

“…They now gave me something to drink and said I take drugs. They asked me to drink the water. It was in a bottle of water.

“I was the only one who drank the water out of the other people there.

Advertisement

“They didn’t ask the others to drink the water. I am not lying. So, I told them I did not do anything…,” the late singer whose death has led to online petitions and has generated controversy could be heard saying.

The video was accompanied by captions demanding explanations from the NDLEA on what was given to the late singer.

Although the video surfaced for the first time on Saturday, it did not mention when it was captured or the events that led to his admission at the medical facility.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER, Babafemi described the viral report as Fake News. He said, “He was never arrested, talk less to be in our custody.

“The incident they are referring to was in February 2022, when we raided the house of Naira Marley and arrested six people there.

Advertisement

“What the people are insinuating is that Mohbad was part of those arrested and in our custody. He was not even part of those that were arrested,” he said.

Multiple reports on February 24, 2022, claimed that the NDLEA operatives stormed the apartment of Naira Marley, who at the time was out of the country, and arrested Oniyide Azeez popularly known as Zinoleesky, and Mohbad over illegal possession of hard drugs.

The reports followed a live video recorded at midnight during the raid, The video clearly showed Zinoleesky in handcuffs along with someone else whose identity was not captured.

When asked to react, Babafemi in 2022, said, “Yes, they have been arrested because we had reliable information that they were in possession of drugs.

“We moved in on them and recovered drugs. That is why five of them were arrested: three males and two females”.

When queried about his past statement, Babafemi said, “All of these had been retracted then. He was not even in Nigeria when he tweeted this”.

Advertisement

He also disclosed the names of those arrested during the raid to THE WHISTLER including Oniyide Azeez(zinoleesky) (m), Owoeye Michael (m), Abimbola Ogbe (m), Dominica Chinwe (f), Olaolohun Shubomi Mariam (f) and Ibrahim Alawo (m)

Further checks by THE WHISTLER on Naira Marley’s handle on the X Application (formerly Twitter) showed that the tweets expressing his dismay over the raid of the apartment and arrest of the singers signed to his record label have not been deleted.

Since Mohbad’s demise on September 12, documents, videos, pictures and assertions from his close associates have emerged on the internet that have forced the Police Force to commence an investigation on the matter.

On Saturday, the spokesperson of the Police, Muyiwa Adejobi shared a post via his handle on the X Application, saying “Those who are fighting genuinely for justice know the Police must investigate before we can clear the grey areas.

“Many issues have been raised concerning his death, and these must be looked into. Fighting for justice on this matter goes beyond X cruise or media hypes”.

Earlier, the Spokesperson of the Lagos Police Command, Ben Hundeyin said the corpse of the late singer may be exhumed if need be for an autopsy.

He disclosed the information in the early hours of Friday, three days after Mohbad was buried.