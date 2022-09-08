‘We Will Fight To End’ — Wike Brushes Off PDP BoT Chair’s Resignation

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

– As Rivers, Oyo, Abia Governors, Others Boycott NEC Meeting

The resignation of Walid Jibrin as the Board of Trustees (BoT) chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has not deterred Governor Nyesom Wike from continuing with his attack on the party.

This comes as the Rivers Governor has vowed to continue to “fight” until the party serves justice by asking its chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to step down from his position.

Ever since Atiku Abubakar, a northerner, emerged as PDP’s presidential candidate, the party has not enjoyed a moment of peace as Governor Wike has insisted that it would be unfair for the party’s national chairman and presidential candidate to come from the same region.

On this ground, the Rivers governor demanded Ayu’s resignation as a condition to support the party’s presidential candidate in 2023.

But in an apparent move to shut Wike up, the party’s BoT Chairman who also hails from the north volunteered to step down from his position for peace to reign.

Unsatisfied by the move, Governor Wike during the commissioning of the Rivers State University’s Ahoada Campus in the Ahoada East Local Government Area said “This fight we will fight it to the end.”

Meanwhile, some southern governors among whom have shown loyalty to Wike in the matter did not attend PDP NEC meeting.

They include governors Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, and Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom.