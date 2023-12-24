We’re Building Cross River To Become Envy Of Other States — Gov Otu Says In Christmas Message

Governor Bassey Otu has assured the people of Cross River State that his administration’s People’s First Agenda is bearing fruits and all Cross Riverians will be partakers in it.

In a Christmas message to the people of the state, the Governor said the season is one of optimism, sacrifice and commitment to the ideals of good governance, human rights and the rule of law.

According to the Governor, restoring the state to its rightful place is a gradual process that requires all hands to be on deck for the greater good.

“Christmas is a period of not just great optimism, sacrifice and commitment to the ideals of good governance, but one of sacrifice and love,” Otu said in the Christmas message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Ogbeche.

“I want to thank the people of the state for their continued support and urge them to continue in this regard. Our state is a work in progress to take our rightful place, but it requires diligence and patience from all concerned.

“We are building a viable sub-national that will be the envy of other states. We know there are agitations for appointments, appointments will come, but we should note that not all of us can be appointed.

“However, the sort of economy that we are building is such that you don’t need to be in government to do well.

“I want to use this season to urge all Cross Riverians and citizens in the state to continue to work for the peace, progress and security of the state. My administration has invested a lot into agriculture and security and we will continue to do so until we build a virile and robust economy in the state.

“At present, investors are showing keen interest in what we are doing here and this is evident in the just concluded COP28 in Dubai where our state did not only have a stand, but was the only one.

“The Carnival Calabar is back and bigger and can only get bigger. I urge you all to be your brother’s keeper and be security conscious at this time. During this period, I urge you to show the exemplary hospitality that Calabar is known for.

“As you celebrate, I wish you a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year.”