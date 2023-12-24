CHRISTMAS: Sanwo-Olu Urges Lagosians Not To Lose Hope Due To Challenging Times In Nigeria

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged Lagosians not to lose hope due to challenging times in the state and the country at large.

He charged them to continue to trust in God and have faith in the “good intentions” of the current administration.

Sanwo-Olu stated this in his Christmas message issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile.

The governor implored Nigerians, especially Christians to embrace peace, harmony and tolerance in line with the teachings of Jesus Christ.

He called on Christians to emulate the life of Jesus Christ by making tolerance, meekness, sacrifice and humility their virtues, in line with the teachings and practice of Jesus Christ during his lifetime.

He said: “As we celebrate Christmas, I am extending my best wishes to every Lagosian and Nigerians, particularly Christians across the State, Nigeria and other parts of the world.

“Christmas marks the birth of Jesus Christ. So, we must not forget the true essence of the season, which is to reflect on the birth of Jesus and its significance to mankind. We should seize the opportunity of the celebration to strengthen our love for one another by being kind and generous to the people around us.

“As we mark this year’s Christmas, I want to urge Lagos residents, particularly Christian faithful to continue to live in peace and harmony with believers of other faiths. We should emulate virtues of humility, tolerance, perseverance and compassion as exemplified by Jesus Christ, whose birth we are celebrating this season.”

Sanwo-Olu also urged Lagos residents to continue to be law-abiding as they celebrate the festive season and be their brothers’ keepers.

He charged Lagosians to go about their normal activities without the fear of molestation, saying his administration had taken proactive measures with security agencies to guarantee hitch-free Christmas celebrations for residents of the state.