Why Cross River Is Investors’ Destination, Gov Otu Woos Diplomatic Community In Abuja

The Cross River State Governor, Prince Bassey Otu, has showcased attractive investment opportunities in various sectors in the state to members of the diplomatic community and development partners.

Otu called on prospective investors to take full advantage of opportunities in agriculture, manufacturing, solid minerals, oil and gas, as well as hospitability to invest in the state.

The governor spoke at the first “Executive Governor’s Roundtable” organised by the state government in Abuja, with the theme, “Building Cooperation for a Better Today and Resilient Future.”

According to him, the theme of the roundtable aligns with his administration’s people first mantra which aims at putting the people at the forefront in the state’s developmental agenda.

He noted that the forum was the first in a series of engagements planned by the state to build strong collaborative ties with the diplomatic community and development partners towards a mutually beneficial long-term future.

Otu noted that economies of the world are growing in interconnectedness due to globalisation, making for increased wealth creation, opportunities and fluidity in investment and cooperation funds.

He said the state is now making frantic efforts to position its economy to take advantage of this increased liquidity of the corridor globally.

“Cross River State also known as the people’s paradise is home to a constantly evolving economy with a strong history as one of the most flourishing states, original trade and diversified economies, based on abundant resources, with a strong commitment towards sustainable economic environment and social development,” he said.

The governor attributed the state’s fast-growing economy to its “strategic location with arable land suitable for a variety of crops; vast deposits of various solid minerals, beautiful mountains and forests, hospitals people with their reputation as one of the safest places to work.”

“We are building on these strategic advantages towards making the state a hotspot for tourism and businesses. With the annual Calabar carnival tagged as the biggest street party in Africa, hosting hundreds of thousands of tourists from around the world.

“The state has opportunities for cooperation which cuts across sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, social development, education, social development, humanitarian services, agribusiness, commerce, industry, manufacturing, solid minerals, oil and gas and also hospitality.”

Also speaking, India High Commissioner to Nigeria, Shri G. Balasubramanian, said India and Nigeria have relations dating back to 1958.

Balasubramanian said India currently has over 155 companies operating in Nigeria and one of them was involved in the development of the TINAPA economic zones.

He noted that there was keen interest in India at the possibility of acquiring some land on lease for the development of agricultural products and certainly Cross River State will be an area of priority.

On his part, Israel’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Michael Freeman, said Israel stands ready to partner with Cross River State on a plethora of areas, including irrigation and rice farming.

“Israel stands ready to work with Cross River State to address shared challenges that lie ahead by embracing innovation, collaboration and a shared sense of purpose. We can create a more sustainable, secure and prosperous future,” Freeman said.

While addressing newsmen on the sidelines of the roundtable, the Cross River State Commissioner for Information, Hon Erasmus Ekpang, maintained that the government was involved in meaningful action to turn around the economic fortunes of the state.

Ekpang said the meeting was about the 4th similar summits, others being economic and energy summits held earlier, adding that the government will put more pressure and ensure commitment by prospective investors.