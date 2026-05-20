WHO Awards Six For Leadership In Primary Health

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The Seventy-ninth World Health Assembly has honoured six individuals and institutions for outstanding contributions to advancing primary health care and improving global health outcomes.

The awards were presented by the President of the Seventy-ninth World Health Assembly, Dr Víctor Lajam of the Dominican Republic, alongside representatives of the foundations sponsoring the prizes and WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus.

The laureates, selected by WHO’s Executive Board in February 2026, were recognised for efforts spanning community health systems, disease control, healthy ageing, digital innovation and access to care for vulnerable populations.

WHO disclosed this on Wednesday via its official X, noting that the 2026 awards highlighted a shared commitment to reducing health inequities and advancing the goal of universal health coverage through scientific excellence, innovation and community outreach.

“Today, the World Health Assembly recognized individuals and institutions whose contributions to global health have gone far beyond the call of duty.

“Six laureates representing diverse backgrounds and contexts were honoured by the President of the Seventy-ninth World Health Assembly, Dr Víctor Elias Atallah Lajam of Dominican Republic, together with representatives of the foundations that have provided these prizes over the last 40 years, and WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus,” WHO message on X read.

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It also noted that this year also marked 20 years since the death of former WHO Director-General Dr LEE Jong-wook, who died during the World Health Assembly in 2006, adding that Jong-wook Memorial Prize for Public Health was established in recognition of his contributions to global health.

WHO listed the 2026 award recipients to include the Sasakawa Health Prize which goes to the Banconi Community Health Association (ASACOBA), Mali, for strengthening community-based primary health care and expanding access to locally driven health services.

Dr Worawit Tontiwattanasap of Thailand was recognised with the United Arab Emirates Health Foundation Prize, for improving access to health services for rural, stateless and cross-border populations through outreach, training and advocacy.

The State of Kuwait Health Promotion Foundation’s His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Prize for the Promotion of Healthy Ageing was given to Professor Bruno Vellas (France) for advancing innovative community-based care for older people.

Others are SingHealth of Singapore, recognised for promoting integrated and community-centred strategies for healthy ageing.

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Professor Mohammad Faiz of Bangladesh was honoured with Dr LEE Jong-wook Memorial Prize for Public Health for his contributions to public health and work addressing diseases affecting rural and marginalised communities.

Also, Dr Mohamed Kandeel of Egypt received the Nelson Mandela Award for Health Promotion, for leadership in strengthening prevention-focused public health systems through disease control, digital innovation and equity initiatives.

The World Health Assembly is the decision-making body of WHO, attended by delegations from all WHO Member States and focuses on a specific health agenda. This year’s WHA with the theme, “Together for health. Stand with science”, is being held in Geneva, Switzerland, from 18–23 May 2026.

According to the WHO, public health prizes and awards are presented to individuals and institutions from around the world for their outstanding contributions to public health every year during the WHA.