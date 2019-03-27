Why Ahmed Lawan ‘Will Not Last’ As Senate President – Ali Ndume

Advertisement

Senator Ali Ndume, representing Borno South in the upper National Assembly chamber, has frowned at his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), for allegedly endorsing Senator Ahmed Lawan for the position of Senate President without consulting with APC senators-elect for the 9th Senate.

Ndume, who has shown interest in the senate president position, expressed disappointment at the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, for allegedly reaching the decision on Lawan’s candidacy for the office without giving senators-elect of the party the chance to make input.

According to the Senator, previous senate presidents who emerged the office by way of imposition did not stand test of time.

“In 1999, Evan Ewerem was imposed. He didn’t last. Wabara was also imposed. It didn’t last. After that, the PDP we have accused of impunity didn’t do this,” Ndume told The Nation in an interview.

“In 2007, the PDP showed wisdom by zoning the position to North Central. That was what led to the contest between David Mark and George Akume. Because that happened, Mark served for two terms. Mark would have served for another term if PDP had won. He served his tenure peacefully,” he said.

Speaking on how APC senators-elect and other members learned of Lawan’s endorsement for the senate president position, Ndume said: “First of all, let me say that the decision by the party to settle for an individual instead of zoning the position to a particular geopolitical zone and also consulting or allowing the senators from that zone to decide who among them they prefer as Senate President, is a surprise.

“We were surprised on Monday when National Chairman of our party told us a decision had been taken to adopt Ahmed Lawan as candidate from the North East for the position of the President of the Senate.

“The reason why I am shocked and I am sure that is the feeling of my colleagues, is that the constitutional provision for the emergence of the leadership of the senate is clearly spelt out.

“Section 51 (a) of the Constitution says that “there shall be a Senate President and Deputy Senate President who shall be elected by members of the House.

“Section 1 of the Constitution clearly states that “this Constitution is binding on all Nigerians and government agencies.

“It went further to say that any other law that contravenes the provision of the constitution is null and void,” he said.

Senator Ndume accused the APC leadership of not allowing attendees at the meeting where Lawan’s endorsement was announced to accept or object the decision.

“As a party that is supposed to be democratic and as a government that insists on allowing due process to prevail, this is strange. A candidate of APC normally emerges by one of three means, namely- consensus, indirect elections and direct primaries.

“As I said, such a decision was taken and we were not given the chance to ask questions. We were not allowed to make comments.

“The president made his remarks and after that, the national anthem was recited.

“Even the chosen candidate was not given the chance to thank us or say something about it. Those of us that have indicated interests were not consulted or given the chance to make any comments.

“I left there with that shock but I slept well notwithstanding. I am one among equal. I am just one among 109 senators. I am not better than them, except for Lawan. I came back and slept well.

“My wife and children were worried about my feelings. I was even late for the prayers in the morning,” he lamented.