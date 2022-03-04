Why Buhari Returned To Nigeria Instead Of Jetting To UK For Medical Checks – Presidency

Nigeria
By Isuma Mark

The presidency has explained why President Muhammadu Buhari came back to the country instead of traveling to the UK as scheduled.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, in a statement said the President will depart Nigeria on Sunday for his scheduled medical leave.

The statement was a reaction to the president’s surprise return to Nigeria from Kenya after earlier itinerary billed the president to leave for the UK from the East African country.

Shehu said the president returned to Abuja early following completion of his task in Nairobi far ahead of schedule.


According to Shehu, the president “hasn’t shelved his trip to London. The plan is still there. He finished his business in Kenya and made an early return. The trip to London is Sunday.”

RELATED
Economy

In A Move To Enhance Profitability, NNPC Plans Acquisition Of ExxonMobil’s $1.6bn Oil Assets

The quiet return of the president was announced by a junior aide to President, Bashir Ahmad, in a twitter post.

He had caused confusion after tweeting, “President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja, after his participation in the 50th Anniversary of the UN Environmental Programme (UNEP) in Nairobi, Kenya.”

There was no official statement until the confusion forced Shehu to react.

The president’s participation at the event in Kenya was announced by Mr Femi Adesina through Facebook showing him attending a “High Level Opening Segment of the 50th Anniversary of the United Nations Environmental Program (UNEP) on 3rd Mar 2022.”

The president was shown sitting with Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Raychelle Omamo, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, UNEP Executive Director Inger Andersen, President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi, Prime Minister of Central Africa Republic Mr. Felix Moloua at the Opening Segment.

You might also like

VIRAL VIDEO: Chicken Republic Denies Sacking Of Security Guards Caught Dancing

Seyi Makinde Is Not ‘A Good Man’– Ex-Deputy Gov, Gbolarumi,…

Police Arrest Woman For Allegedly Killing 75-Yr-Old Man In Anambra

Islamic Organisation Lauds Buhari’s $1 Million Donation To Afghanistan

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.