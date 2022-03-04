Police Sergeant Shoots Father-In-Law, Kills 6 Collages In Borno

No fewer than six mobile police officers have been killed by a police sergeant identified as Bello in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Bello reportedly shot and killed the officers at a police college quarters in the state over some of the officers’ attempts to settle a rift between him and his wife. He also reportedly shot his father-in-law in the process

According to reports, Bello’s consistent misunderstanding with his wife had prompted his neighbours to intervene, but sources said, “he refused”.

Speaking to Daily Trust, an officer at the college said, “The wife told her parents that the sergeant assaulted her; she moved her things out of his house. The wife left due to severe maltreatment by her husband.

“He started shooting and threatened to kill everyone. Unfortunately, he shot people, but six mobile policemen died and two others are currently receiving treatment at Specialist Hospital.

“He razed down two blocks of eight rooms in the process and also shot his father-in-law”.

The officer is reportedly being detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).