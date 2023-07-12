Why I Worked Against Tinubu During APC Primaries – Adamu

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has explained why he worked against President Bola Tinubu during the primaries of the party.

Advertisement

Adamu who spoke on Arise Television News Night on Tuesday cleared the air on the rumoured differences between himself and the president, noting that before the emergence of Tinubu, he had the right to support whomever he wanted

Before the APC presidential primary, Adamu publicly announced his endorsement of former Senate President Ahmed Lawan. This move was widely interpreted as a direct challenge to Tinubu’s ambitions and sparked discontent among those dissatisfied with the party’s internal dynamics.

But speaking during an interview on his rift with the president, Adamu said, “I think that’s a soft selling point for you media people. It is true that at the time that I made a presentation to the National Working Committee (NWC), the name of Senator Ahmed Lawan was thrown up.

“That was before the convention. So many things took place between then and the actual date of the convention and you saw what culminated in the convention unanimously. I was there and I led the convention of the party.

“A day after the convention, I took the entire working committee to his (Tinubu’s) house in Asokoro and assured him of our support and said we will stand shoulder to shoulder with him and ensure that the mandate was sold properly to the people of Nigeria. We won the election. Instead of being praised, we are vilified,” he said.

Advertisement

He revealed that his entire team aggressively supported the president by not only accompanying him to campaign rallies across the country but also mobilising enough grassroots support to ensure his victory.

“I was privileged to lead the party up to the election, and we delivered the election in favour of our great party,” adding that he expects all Nigerians to acknowledge and appreciate the effort his Excos made to ensure victory for the president.

Adamu further stated that for those intent on spreading falsehoods about a strained relationship between him and the president, he reassured that he and the president maintain a strong and positive working rapport, debunking any claims suggesting otherwise.

“I have not had any misunderstandings with him since the convention and when he was elected,” he said.