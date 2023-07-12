BREAKING: Tinubu Seeks Approval Of N500 Billion Palliative For Nigerians

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In a bid to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal, President Bola Tinubu has written to the House of Representatives seeking approval to provide N500 billion palliative to the citizens.

Tinubu wants the lower legislative chamber to amend the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Act to accommodate the provision.

The request was contained in a letter President Tinubu wrote to the House of Reps and which the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, read during the plenary on Wednesday.

“I write to request the approval of the House of Representatives for an amendment of the 2022 appropriation act in accordance with the law.

“The request has become necessary in other to source funds to provide necessary palliatives to cushion the effect of the recent removal of fuel subsidy in Nigeria.

“The sum of N500 billion only has been extracted from the 2022 appropriation act of N819.536 for tht provision of palliatives to Nigerians to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal. I expect that the House will speedily consider the request,” Tinubu’s letter partly reads.

