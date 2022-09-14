Why Maduka University College Prioritizes Entrepreneurship – Principal

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Mr. Kenneth Eze, the principal of the newly established Maduka University College, Ekwegbe-Nsukka, in Enugu State has explained what sets the institution apart from other secondary schools in the country, saying it’s entrepreneurial foundation of the college.

Mr. Kenneth Eze, the principal of the college, stated this in an interview with THE WHISTLER at the college premises on Wednesday. He said the college lays more emphasis on entrepreneurship because of the need for the private sector to take precedence in Nigeria to enhance the economic development of the country.

He said, “We hold entrepreneurship to the highest esteem. Students that pass through our college would be equipped with skills to contribute to the economic development of our country. They should be useful to themselves and our society at large through their innate innovations.

“We have a solid entrepreneurial foundation in addition to education curricular as specified by the regulatory bodies.”

Maduka University College, according to the principal, is a non-profit making institution with ‘top-notch sports facilities, emphasises entrepreneurial skills, such as animal and crop production; creative arts, teaches foreign languages, including Chinese; runs robotics technology course, and has high-tech security system as well as state-of-the-art health and laboratories’.

Our correspondent gathered that the college is an arm of Maduka University situated in over 500 hectares of land, and founded by the chairman of Peace Group, Dr. Samuel Maduka Onyishi.