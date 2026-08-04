Suspected Bandits Kill ASP, Burn Patrol Vehicles In Sokoto

Suspected bandits on Monday night attacked Kurya village in Kebbe Local Government Area of Sokoto State, killing an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Hussaini Balarabe, and a 70-year-old resident, Bala Wakili.

Another resident, identified as Salisu Bala, sustained injuries during the attack and is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Confirming the incident on Tuesday, the spokesperson of the Sokoto State Police Command, DSP Ahmed Rufai, said the attackers also set ablaze a police patrol vehicle and a vehicle belonging to the Sokoto State Community Guards Corps.

Rufai said the assailants invaded the community in an attempt to rustle cattle but were confronted by a combined team of police operatives and Community Guards personnel following a distress call from residents.

According to him, the swift response of the security operatives foiled the cattle-rustling attempt, forcing the livestock to scatter into nearby forests and compelling the attackers to retreat.

“The bandits recorded heavy casualties during the exchange, although the exact number could not be immediately ascertained as they fled into the forest.

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“They are currently being trailed with a view to apprehending them and bringing them to justice,” the police spokesman said.

He added that the remains of the dead police officer had been deposited in an undisclosed hospital for autopsy.

Residents of Kebbe and neighbouring areas have called on security agencies to strengthen surveillance and sustain offensive operations against criminal groups operating in the region.

The latest attack has renewed concerns over the persistent insecurity in parts of Sokoto State, particularly communities bordering forests that have become vulnerable to armed bandit attacks.