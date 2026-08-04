How Quacks, Taxes Ruined My Photo Business, Enugu Widow Laments

A widow, Mrs Priscilla Ugwu, Tuesday said her photo-framing business had been ruined by the infiltration of quacks into the profession. She also said high taxation on petty business owners by the Enugu State government complicated the woes of her once-thriving business.

Mrs Ugwu told THE WHISTLER that she had been in the business for fifteen years, but currently considering quitting the trade.

In her words, “I have started thinking about other options. I’m also anxious about the future of my children. Many people who never had prior knowledge of photo lamination have joined the business. We now rely on old customers who understand and appreciate quality services. These quacks have crashed the prices; they use substandard materials to work. Customers won’t understand. Some of the customers become aware that they have been cheated when their photos begin to fade within a short period of time.

“Another problem facing me is over-taxation by the state. Last year, I paid N36, 000 to the state board of internal revenue as tax. It is annually, though they are yet to come to our side this year. I appeal to the state to reduce the taxation. My shop is very small compare to what the state charges. The state should evaluate what one does before arriving at the levies to be charged. It is wrong to fix it at N36,000 for my category. We rather need incentives.”

She said she learnt photo-framing shortly after her secondary education because her parents could not cater to the welfare of the entire family, as well as the early demise of her husband.

Quoting her, “I was inspired by a woman who was doing the same thing. She was odd then because it is a profession that is dominated by men. She taught me the skills after I met her requirements.”

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She said her siblings learnt photo-framing from her: “I have four siblings. All of them can do what I do. One of my siblings graduated at UNN. The other one went to the Federal College of Education, Eha-Amufu. She is married. Our last born is also an expert in photo-framing. The eldest went into photography and videoing after learning photo-framing under me.”

She explained that her two children, though very tender, are informally learning from her. Quoting her, “One is in primary four; the other is in nursery two. They are gradually getting used to the practical aspects of photo-framing even without formal training. They are with me now because this is holiday. In fact, they can differentiate between standard and substandard jobs.”

She advised Nigerians, especially women, to learn trades for self-sustenance. “People should find relevant skills to learn,” Mrs Ugwu stated. “Government jobs are scarce, and for people who are connected. I advise people not to lose hope. I manage with what I generate, and there is pride in it than begging all the time. Widows, especially younger ones, should try to be self-reliance because we are vulnerable to exploitation. And we need to preserve our future by training our children.”