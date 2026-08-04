Tinubu Administration Deserves F9 Across All Sectors, Says Sowore

The Presidential Candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has said President Bola Tinubu’s administration deserves an “F9 across all parameters,” citing what he described as failures in security, power, education, healthcare, food security and the economy.

The publisher of Sahara Reporters also said if the president were his student, he would ask him to leave the class.

Sowore stated this during an appearance on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Tuesday while assessing Tinubu’s performance after three years in office.

Asked to identify the positives of the administration, the AAC presidential candidate said he could not find any.

“Nothing, because I rate the government from a number of parameters, and one of it is security. You know where we are—failed.

“We’re talking about the power sector; the national grid has collapsed more than anything else in this country in the last three years.

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“Talking about education: we are now asking our children to borrow to go to school.

“We’re talking about healthcare: even the president doesn’t go to Nigerian hospitals.

“You’re talking about food security: Nigeria is on the list of countries that is regarded as hungry to the point that the FAO… the Food and Agriculture Organization… considers Nigeria as one of the places you have to send food to in 2026 to feed its people.

“You’re talking about the economy: we have grown the number of poor people from 70 million about three years ago to 140 million. That doesn’t look good.

“We’re talking about multidimensionally poor people. So, you tell me, if you look at all these parameters, where I can fit even a good comment, where I can even grade them ‘F’. I can’t find it,” Sowore said.

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The former presidential candidate added, “As I usually say, being a former professor or teacher—professors are what they call teachers in the US, university teachers—I would just ask the administration to leave. That would have solved it.

“But if Tinubu were to be in my class, I’d just ask him to go and find another school. Or go and learn…” he said.

When the programme’s presenter suggested that his remarks aligned with those of the Nigeria Democratic Congress presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who had urged Tinubu to retire, Sowore rejected the comparison.

“No, I’m not asking him to retire. I’m asking him to go back to school,” he said.

Sowore is the AAC presidential candidate for the 2027 election, while Tinubu is seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.