Alausa Orders Heads Of Institutions To Expel Students Involve In Kidnapping

The Federal Government has directed heads of tertiary institutions to dismiss any student found culpable of kidnapping after due investigation, as part of new measures to strengthen campus security nationwide.

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, gave the directive on Monday in Abuja during a meeting with the Pro-Chancellor, Governing Council and Management of the Federal University of Lafia led by the Pro-Chancellor of the institution, Hon. Lola Fibisola Akande.

Alausa said Vice Chancellors, Rectors and Provosts must also strengthen internal intelligence systems and work closely with the Department of State Services and other security agencies in their states.

He described the move as necessary to protect students both within and outside campuses, noting that while Nigerian universities, polytechnics and colleges of education remain largely safe, recent isolated incidents involving students have raised concerns.

“We have a collective responsibility to protect every Nigerian child, from primary school to tertiary education. While our campuses remain safe, we must continue to strengthen intelligence gathering and work closely with our security agencies,” the Minister said.

He disclosed that he had met with the Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (Retired), to develop a coordinated strategy to strengthen the Safe Schools Initiative across the country.

Alausa commended President Bola Tinubu for providing leadership and resources for security and education reforms, and reiterated that the administration will not negotiate with or pay ransom to kidnappers.

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“If you tolerate bad behaviour for too long, it becomes a culture. Any student found culpable, after due investigation, of planning or participating in the kidnapping of fellow students has no place in our tertiary institutions. Such individuals must be dismissed. Our campuses must never become safe havens for criminal elements,” he stated.

On infrastructure, the Minister announced that the Federal Government will support security projects in tertiary institutions through TETFund’s 2027 intervention, including perimeter fencing and other critical facilities.

He encouraged eligible institutions to submit their requests early for consideration.

He also said the Energising Education Programme will be expanded with the Ministry of Power to provide more solar power, battery storage and generation capacity for campuses.

Alausa advised the university to submit formally their requests under relevant intervention programmes for consideration.

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He reaffirmed that under President Tinubu, government will continue to invest in safer schools and modern infrastructure to build a globally competitive and innovation-driven higher education system.

Earlier, the Pro-Chancellor of Federal University of Lafia, Hon. Akande, commended the Minister’s support and highlighted challenges of hostel accommodation, power supply at Campus 2, and insecurity.

She said some students of the university are suspected to be involved in off-campus kidnappings and stressed that the institution does not support payment of ransom because it emboldens criminals.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mohammed Isa Kida, thanked the Federal Government for its support and requested the extension of the Energising Education Programme to the university’s second campus, as well as more office accommodation and staff to strengthen teaching, research and administration.