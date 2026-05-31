Three Years On, I’ve Met Most Promises — Kano Gov

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Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has said his administration has fulfilled about 90 per cent of its campaign promises within three years in office.

He made the while receiving the Emir of Rano, Ambassador Muhammad Isa Umaru, who paid him a Sallah homage at the Government House in Kano.

Te Director-General of Media and Publicity, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, noted that the governor said his administration has remained focused on delivering people-oriented policies and projects across key sectors.

Yusuf noted that notable progress has been recorded in education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, water supply, youth empowerment and economic development.

According to him, these interventions are aimed at improving living standards and positioning the state for sustainable growth.

“I am pleased to state that we have fulfilled about 90 per cent of the promises made to the people of Kano State within three years of assuming office,” he said.

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He added that his administration would continue working to complete the remaining commitments before the end of its tenure.

The governor also assured residents of the Rano Emirate that ongoing and planned projects in the area would receive priority attention.

He listed the expansion and dualisation of the Karfi–Rano Road, provision of subsidised fertiliser for farmers, and renovation of the Emir’s Palace among key initiatives for the area.

Yusuf expressed appreciation to the people of Rano for their support and confidence in his administration.

Earlier, the Emir of Rano commended the governor for what he described as significant achievements within three years.

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The monarch highlighted the construction of roads in Rano, Kibiya and Bunkure local government areas, as well as progress on the Kaluwaiwai Water Project.

He also praised efforts to upgrade the Rano Emirate Hospital to a Federal Medical Centre and convert the School of Rural Technology, Rano, into a Federal Polytechnic.

The emir pledged continued support for the administration, assuring of the emirate’s commitment to peace, stability and development in Kano State.