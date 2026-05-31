NDLEA Intercepts Ammunition In Kaduna, Arrests Couple Over Drug Haul

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Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have intercepted 380 rounds of military-grade ammunition along the Abuja–Kaduna highway and arrested multiple suspects in a series of operations across the country.

The agency said the ammunition was recovered from a 30-year-old suspect, Sunusi Musa, during a patrol at Jere in Kaduna State on May 24, 2026. He was reportedly transporting the 7.62mm rounds to Katsina State when he was apprehended. The suspect and recovered items have since been handed over to the appropriate security agency for further investigation.

In a statement issued by the NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, the seizure was linked to ongoing efforts to curb the proliferation of illegal arms and ammunition.

In a separate operation in Kaduna, operatives arrested a couple, Musa Sunday and Mercy Sunday, alongside another suspect, Salomi Ezekiel, after uncovering 100 jumbo bags of skunk weighing 1,246 kilograms at a residence in Gonin Gora.

Elsewhere in Lagos, NDLEA officers discovered consignments of illicit drugs hidden inside water purifier machines shipped from the Netherlands. The drugs included three kilograms of ketamine and 199 grams of MDMA.

In Niger State, operatives raided a warehouse in Gidan Kukah, Bosso Local Government Area, recovering 457 kilograms of skunk and arresting a suspect, Godwin Zakka.

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Similarly, in Enugu State, officers intercepted a commercial vehicle along the Onitsha–Enugu expressway, seizing 22,000 tramadol pills, 100 ampoules of pentazocine and 200 grams of bromazepam. A suspect, James Maigari Wisdom, was arrested.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Mohammed Buba Marwa, commended operatives for their efforts and urged them to sustain the momentum in the fight against drug trafficking and abuse nationwide.