‘I’m Not Interested In Being A Legend’ – PSG Coach Enrique

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Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique has played down talk of legacy and “legend” status after guiding the French champions to a second successive UEFA Champions League title with a shootout win over Arsenal in Budapest.

The Spanish manager, who has now added another European crown to his managerial achievements, insisted his focus remains on the team rather than personal recognition.

“Legend? I’m not interested in that,” Luis Enrique said after the final. “This is about the team, the players, the work we have done throughout the season. That is what matters most.”

PSG defeated Arsenal 4-3 on penalties after a tense 1-1 draw, securing back-to-back Champions League titles and further establishing themselves as one of Europe’s dominant sides.

The victory follows last season’s emphatic triumph over Inter Milan and cements PSG’s status as the first club to retain the trophy since Real Madrid’s three-peat between 2016 and 2018.

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Despite the achievement, Luis Enrique remained grounded, stressing that success at this level is built on collective effort rather than individual accolades.

“We try to be there again next year,” he said. “When you have quality players and the right mentality, you always have a chance. But we still need to improve, to refresh the squad, and keep pushing forward.”

Under his leadership, PSG have undergone a tactical and cultural transformation, shifting away from a star-dependent model towards a more balanced, disciplined unit built on structure and youth.

The result has been sustained success in Europe and a clearer identity on the pitch, with the club now widely regarded as one of the most complete teams in world football.

However, Luis Enrique insisted that even this does not change his perspective.

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“It’s amazing, yes,” he said of the achievement. “But football moves quickly. You win today, and tomorrow you start again.”

PSG’s latest triumph leaves them on the brink of a potential European dynasty, but their manager appears more interested in the process than the praise even as his name continues to grow in the competition’s modern history books.