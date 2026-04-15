Wike Targets Tinubu Anniversary For Project Commissioning

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The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has warned contractors handling key infrastructure projects in Abuja to meet agreed deadlines, insisting that projects earmarked for inauguration during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s third anniversary must be completed on schedule.

Wike issued the directive on Wednesday during an inspection of ongoing projects across the capital, expressing dissatisfaction with delays on a road project in Wuse despite acknowledging the quality of work done so far.

He said the contractor had earlier committed to delivering the project by the end of May or June but appeared to be shifting timelines, a development he rejected.

The minister directed that the project must be completed and handed over by the second week of June.

Wike explained that the inspection was part of efforts by the FCT Administration to ensure quality control and enforce accountability, stressing that officials regularly visit project sites rather than relying on reports.

Despite concerns over delays in Wuse, the minister commended contractors handling other major projects, including the N16 interchange and the Institutions and Research Centre, noting that both projects were progressing satisfactorily and were on track for commissioning.

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At Tunga Madaki, Wike expressed satisfaction with the near completion of a key access road and bridge linking Bill Clinton Drive on Airport Road to surrounding communities.

He said the “project, initiated following the construction of a second runway, would significantly improve connectivity in the area.”

The minister also revealed plans to extend the road to Zuba, adding that procurement processes and compensation for affected residents were already underway as part of broader efforts to boost development in satellite towns.

Beyond road infrastructure, Wike highlighted ongoing investments in water supply, education, and healthcare.

He said “satellite water projects in Bwari, Karu, and Orozo would soon be inaugurated, while several schools had been renovated and health facilities earmarked for rehabilitation.”

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Addressing recent water shortages in parts of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), the minister attributed the disruption to damage caused to a major pipeline by a private developer.

He warned that the government would investigate the incident and could shut down the project responsible if necessary.

Wike appealed for patience from residents, assuring that efforts were underway to restore water supply and that the administration would not tolerate actions that disrupt public utilities.

He reaffirmed the FCT Administration’s commitment to delivering infrastructure projects aimed at transforming both the city centre and satellite communities in line with the government’s development agenda.