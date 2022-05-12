Woman Arrested In Enugu While Trying To Sell Child Stolen From Zamfara

A middle-aged woman, one Juliet Donatus, 35, has been arrested by the Enugu State Police Command while trying to sell an eight-year-old-male child at Old Park, Enugu.

The suspect, said to be residing in Zaria, Kaduna State, was arrested on 09/04/2022 at about 2055hrs by police operatives serving at Central Police Station (CPS), Enugu, the state police public relations officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, told THE WHISTLER on Wednesday.

According to him, “Her arrest was a result of a tip-off alleging that she was found attempting to sell a male child at Old Park, Enugu. The child was rescued while the suspect confessed to have stolen the victim from Zamfara State and brought him to Enugu in search of a buyer.”

Ndukwe said the case had been transferred to Gender/Anti-Human Trafficking Section of the state Criminal Investigation Department, Enugu, for preliminary investigations.

He added that the matter had been handed over to the Kaduna State Police Command ‘for conclusive investigations and prosecution’.