Woman Arrested In Enugu While Trying To Sell Child Stolen From Zamfara

Uncategorized
By Chinedu Aroh

A middle-aged woman, one Juliet Donatus, 35, has been arrested by the Enugu State Police Command while trying to sell an eight-year-old-male child at Old Park, Enugu.

The suspect, said to be residing in Zaria, Kaduna State, was arrested on 09/04/2022 at about 2055hrs by police operatives serving at Central Police Station (CPS), Enugu, the state police public relations officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, told THE WHISTLER on Wednesday.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

2023: Orji Kalu Positioning Himself For Vice President–Nze Chukwumezie

According to him, “Her arrest was a result of a tip-off alleging that she was found attempting to sell a male child at Old Park, Enugu. The child was rescued while the suspect confessed to have stolen the victim from Zamfara State and brought him to Enugu in search of a buyer.”

Ndukwe said the case had been transferred to Gender/Anti-Human Trafficking Section of the state Criminal Investigation Department, Enugu, for preliminary investigations.

He added that the matter had been handed over to the Kaduna State Police Command ‘for conclusive investigations and prosecution’.

You might also like

FCT Minister Raises Autism Awareness, Visits Children With Special Needs

Obiozor’s Country House Burning : Concerned Imeobi Members Worried ‘Over…

Ohanaeze Celebrates ‘Igbo Quintessence’ Emeka Offor @ 65

Youths’ Support Will Make Big Difference In 2023, Says Osinbajo Support Group

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.