Woman Who Needs N12m To Walk Again Cries Out To Nigerians For Help

Life has not remained the same for 32-year-old Taiwo Ogunlaja ever since her hope to own a clothing line was dashed by an accident that she was involved in three years ago.

Ogunlaja had set out to learn sewing, with a dream of becoming one the best in her trade but her dreams were shattered when she had an accident on her way back home from her shop.

The accident left her with a broken left femur and she has remained bedridden due to lack of uniformity of her legs. The fractured femur could not rejoin again for healing to take place.

The broken femur leg

Now, her most prized dream is to walk again. She has given her all to achieve this, and realised she needed the help of Nigerians to achieve that feat.

“It is as if I have been sentenced to a life of pain. These past three years have been very traumatic for me and despite undergoing two orthopedic procedures on the leg, no healing has taken place,” Ogunlaja cried out from her sick bed.

To be on her feet again, Ogunlaja, needs a total of N12 million, with which she hopes to undergo reconstructive surgery in India.

On her sick bed, Ogunlaja called on well-meaning Nigerians to assist in awakening her hope to walk again

She said; “please I need your help, I had an accident in 2019, which left me with a fractured left femur. I have undergone two surgeries here in Nigeria, but both have been unsuccessful. My consultants referred me to go to India for better treatment but we had been left with nothing as the earlier surgeries had completely drained my family.

“Please help, I don’t have any money again, my family have tried. It has been three years that I have been living in pain. Please help me, so that I can regain the use of my leg and walk with my leg again.”

Taiwo Ogunlaja radiography note

To support, please donate and support Ogunlaja Taiwo, through her account number:

ACCOUNT NAME: Ogunlaja Taiwo.

BANK: First Bank.

ACCOUNT NUMBER: 3030700728.

PHONE NUMBER: 07035491920.