Okada Rider Donates Writing Materials to Pupils In Oyo





A motorcyclist identified as Adegoke Adejare, has donated writing materials such as books, pencils, pens and erasers, worth thousands of naira to pupils of St. Paul’s Anglican School, Yanbule in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The was announced in a statement by SUBEB on Monday.

The motorcyclist advised the students to be serious with their studies and urged them to make use of the donated materials to enhance their studies.

He said the donation was his little efforts at making his country a better place, by encouraging those who may be in need.

Nicknamed ‘One Nigeria’, Adejare canvassed for Nigerians to collaborate with government in development of the education sector.

He said, “This is what I like to do. I never had the opportunity to attend a formal school, so I have vowed to do my best to support the government in developing the education sector, through little gestures such as this.”



The Headmistress, St. Paul’s Anglican School 2, Yanbule, Mrs Oluwatoyin Gbaroye, while reacting to the donation said the gesture would encourage the pupils and even the staff to work harder.

She expressed gratitude to Adejare for the gesture, assuring that the books would be put into judicious use.

Also, the Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr Nureni Adeniran, thanked the rider for his kind consideration to complement government’s efforts.

He called on stakeholders in the education sector to support the Oyo State government in its efforts at moving the education sector forward.

He said, “Government does not have enough fund. Therefore, if Nigerians can come out to assist the government in this sector, I am certain the future of our children will be more secured.”

The chairman promised that the State Government will recognise his kind heartedness through a commendation letter.