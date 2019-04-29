Workers Day: FG Declares May 1 Public Holiday

Advertisement

Wednesday, May 1 has been declared as public holiday by the Federal Government to observe the 2019 Workers’ Day.

Lt Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (Retd), Minister of Interior who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated Nigerian workers on their commitment and sacrifice towards building a greater Nigeria.

In a statement dated April 29, 2019 and signed by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mrs Georgina Ehuriah, Dambazau commended workers’ effort at ensuring the full implementation of the policies and programmes of government through efficient and effective service delivery to Nigerians and foreigners.

He called for continuous support of Nigerian workers in government’s effort at re-positioning the economy and moving it to the Next Level.

He also commended them for keeping faith with the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration’s resolve of building a better Nigeria and wished all Nigerian workers a successful May Day Celebration.