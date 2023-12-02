FG Frees, Empowers 11 Enugu Prison Inmates

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Eleven inmates of the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Enugu, have regained their freedom under the federal government’s prison decongestion programme.

The affected inmates were drawn from Enugu, Nsukka, Oji River and Ibite-Olo custodial centres.

They were handed over to the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo. The minister was in Enugu on Saturday for the release of the concerned inmates to their families.

Our correspondent reports that the Ministry of Interior recently flagged off the release of 4,068 inmates sentenced to various terms of imprisonment with option of fine and compensation in Custodial Centres nationwide.

The minister stated that the gesture was part of measures to decongest Custodial Centres and enable proper reformation and rehabilitation of the inmates.

According to him, as of November, 2023, there were 80,804 inmates in 253 custodial facilities nationwide, adding that the total installed capacity for the 253 Custodial Centres was less than 50,000 inmates.

He said the alarming figures showed that Nigeria’s Custodial facilities were over-crowded, which informed FG’s initiative to address the overcrowding conundrum bedevilling Custodial Centres and their reformatory function.

The minister said most of the benefitting inmates were on the verge of their freedom, as well as indigent ones ‘who cannot pay their fines’.

According to him, philanthropic individuals, groups and corporate bodies raised the sum of N585,000,000.00 for their release as part of their corporate social responsibility.

The minister advised the released inmates to stay off crimes and criminality.

He said, “Hence, all inmates in Custodial Centres who have fines and/or compensation not exceeding one million naira only (N1,000,000.00) are qualified, and would benefit from this gesture. In addition, we are also providing each of them a stipend to enable them to return to their communities.

“Suffice it to mention at this point that we are not just releasing them to their fates; we have given them requisite training aimed at impacting their lives functionally and equipping them with the knowledge for their self-reliance upon discharge. The training also covers their civic duties and responsibilities as citizens, and strategies of refraining from reoffending.

“In line with the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu mantra of Renewed Hope, the benefitting inmates have been given a second opportunity to get back to track and contribute to the ongoing development of our dear nation. It is said that no one truly knows a nation until one has been inside its custodial facilities. It is based on this premise that this administration is poised to transform custodial and non-custodial facilities to ensure compliance with international human rights standards and good correctional practices.

“I hereby flag off the release of 4,068 inmates with option of fine and compensation nationwide to the glory of God.”