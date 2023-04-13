$10,000 Bribe For Promotion: PSC Challenges Officers To Present Evidence

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has addressed an allegation levelled against it after reports revealed that its leadership received bribes to the tune of $10,000 for the promotion of police officers.

A publication (Not THE WHISTLER) had alleged

that officers pay $10,000 to get Promotion, and accused the commission of giving special promotions to junior officers above senior ones after collecting bribe.

Reacting to the allegation, the PSC in a statement on Thursday said, “The Commission wishes to state that it does not sell promotions in the Nigeria Police Force and will not start now”.

Its spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, who signed the statement said such allegations were false, considering the deliberate efforts being made to reposition and reinvigorate the Police Force, especially with the emergence of its new chairperson, Solomon Arase.

The PSC also noted that it is yet to receive any formal petition or complaint to that effect, even as it addressed the sources quoted by the publication.

“The said Mr Chijioke Okonkwo who posed and signed off on behalf of other Officers forgot that he is a serving Police Officer and did not indicate his rank. He forgot the line of communication for Officers of the Nigeria Police Force which also guides the Public Service.”

Thus, the Commission challenged those with evidence of its corrupt practices to present them “as a matter of urgency”, urging Nigerians that those found culpable “will be dealt with in line with the laws of the land”.

The commission also revealed that it has set up an investigation panel comprising members of the police and the PSC to investigate the allegations.

The statement read partly: “Aggrieved Officers should avail themselves of the existence of this investigative Panel and come forward with substantiated proof that could aid the investigation.

“The Commission insists that those found wanting in the course of the investigation will face the full wrath of the law.

“However, the Commission warns that it will not tolerate any frivolous and fictitious media claims as Officers and Men of the Police should be abreast and conversant with approved lines of communication.

“The Commission directs the Police to fish out the true identity of the said Mr Chijioke Okonkwo for interrogation.

“At a time the Commission Chairman is working hard to harmonize and improve the services of both the Commission and the Police, the Commission can ill afford this kind of distraction. Barely one week in Office, the Commission Chairman has met with the Inspector General of Police and his Management team; the national leadership of the Police Community Relations Committee, PCRC, and on Wednesday, April 12th, met with retired Inspectors General of Police.

“His desire to bring sanity, peace and unity in the Police sub-sector is already receiving desired results.

“Meanwhile, Dr Arase while assuring members of the public of his administration’s readiness to sanitize the system has urged Staff of the Commission to live above board at all times in the discharge of their responsibilities as bribery and corruption of any kind will not be tolerated under his watch”.