105 Nigerians Killed In S/Africa In 7 Years

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The Nigerian community in South Africa says at least 105 Nigerians have been killed in the country over the past seven years, following the wave of xenophobic attacks against migrants.

This is contained in a statement, signed by the community’s leaders, Smart Nwobi and Frank Onyekwelu of the Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA), and Nigerian Citizens Association South Africa (NICASA), respectively.

The statement dismissed a South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) report attributed to South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), which claimed that migrants were not being killed in South Africa.

“Denying or minimising the concerns raised by migrant communities risks discouraging victims and witnesses from reporting abuses and undermines efforts toward justice, reconciliation, and social cohesion,” the statement said.

It noted that, over the years, migrants, particularly Nigerians, had been victims of fatal xenophobic incidents, including alleged extra-judicial killings, mob attacks, vigilante violence, shootings, unlawful use of force.

While acknowledging the importance of responsible public communication and the need to avoid inflammatory narratives, the community said it was equally important to unveil the painful realities experienced by Nigerians and other foreign nationals.

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“According to records gathered from community reports, civil society engagements, media publications, and documented incidents within migrant communities, there have been numerous cases involving the deaths of Nigerians in South Africa under troubling and unresolved circumstances from 2019 till date.

“Available community records indicate that in 2019, many Nigerian businesses, shops and cars were set ablaze through mob violence in a xenophobic unrest that swept through Johannesburg, and about 12 lives were lost through direct attacks, brutality and mob justice.

“In 2022, over 17 Nigerians reportedly lost their lives through violent attacks, vigilante-style executions, criminal assaults, and alleged brutality by security personnel, while in 2023, more than 40 Nigerians were reported dead in incidents ranging from mob violence and alleged police misconduct to unresolved violent encounters,” it said.

The statement further said that about eight Nigerians reportedly lost their lives under tragic circumstances in 2024, while in 2025, eight others similarly died in shootings, violent confrontations, and deaths in police custody.

“Most recently, from January 2026 till date, over 20 Nigerians have reportedly died during physical encounters involving security personnel, criminal attacks, or suspected extra-judicial actions,” it added.

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While acknowledging ongoing investigations in several incidents, the group expressed concern over the apparent lack of prosecutions, accountability, or transparent outcomes in many cases, deepening fear, anxiety, and mistrust within migrant communities.

“It is important to emphasise that our position is not intended to undermine South Africa’s democratic institutions, law enforcement agencies, or judicial system.

“South Africa remains a constitutional democracy founded on the principles of human rights, equality, justice, and the rule of law. We also recognise that many South Africans continue to support peaceful coexistence and reject xenophobia,” it said.

The community, therefore, urged the South African authorities to intensify efforts to protect the lives and rights of all residents, irrespective of nationality or immigration status.

It also called on the country’s authorities to ensure thorough, transparent, and impartial investigations into all reported cases involving violent attacks, deaths in custody, and alleged extra-judicial killings.

The group also urged the South African government to strengthen measures against xenophobic violence, vigilantism, mob justice and unlawful conduct by individuals or security personnel.

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It also tasked the government on promoting community dialogue, social integration, and public education aimed at discouraging hatred, stereotyping, and violence against foreign nationals.

The community further tasked the South African government on ensuring that suspects were not condemned without fair investigation and due process, in accordance with the Constitution and the rule of law.

“No society can thrive where fear, mob justice, or unlawful violence become normalised.

“Everyone remains innocent in the eye of the law until proven guilty in a competent court of justice. We firmly believe that both South Africans and foreign nationals deserve equal protection under the law.

“The Nigerian community remains committed to peace, lawful conduct, mutual respect, and constructive engagement with South African authorities and communities toward building a safer and more united society for all,” the statement added.