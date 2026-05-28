Aba South Wins Abia Soccer Competition

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Aba South Local Government Area has been crowned Champions of the Maiden Abia Soccer Fest competition, defeating Ukwa West Local Government Area 2-1 via penalties.

Both teams played out 1-1 in regulation time at the Enyimba Stadium in Aba.

The Abia Soccer Fest competition, which is sponsored by the Governor Alex Otti administration is a grassroot football talent hunt which began in August 2025 at ward level through to the Local Government and State level finals.

During the competition, 166 matches were played across the 184 wards in the seventeen Local Government Areas of the state in the first phase of the competition.

The second phase had a total of 36 matches played across four centres of Ohafia, Umuahia, Ntigha and Aba.