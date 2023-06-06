10th NASS: Protesters At APC Secretariat Demand Zoning Of Senate Presidency To South East

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Protesters on Tuesday stormed the National Secretariat of the All Progressive Congress in Abuja demanding that the Senate president’s seat be zoned to the South-East

The group under the banner of APC Support Forum stated the need for South-East to lead the 10th National Assembly.

Adamu Isa’ah, the National Publicity Secretary of the group, alleged that the party “microzone names to specific persons” while condemning the zoning formula

Addressing pressmen at the secretariat gate during the protest, Isa’ah said, “In the Nigeria local parlance, what affects one affects the other, meaning an injury to one is an injury to all.

“Consequently, we, the Forum of APC Support Groups, wishes to condemn and totally reject the so-called zoning formula of the 10th National Assembly (NASS) as dictated by the party.

“What is more worrisome is the fact that the party in error went ahead to microzone names to specific persons.

“This we consider is not in the spirit of party inclusivity. We suggest that the party consults widely among the stakeholders and especially the National Executive Committee (NEC) to be able to do this in the spirit of fairness, goodwill, equity, and justice. The party moto must be respected i.e justice, peace, and unity.”

He further called on the leadership of the APC to follow the lead of the past administration and be corrupt-free.

Protesters at the APC National Secretariat

“It is noteworthy to specifically state that the party must respect the principle and spirit of the letters of the legacy parties i.e. ACN, APGA, ANPP, CPC, and n-PDP.

“At every level of governance in APC since 2015, all others above except the APGA faction have taken prominent positions as president, vice president, senate president, speaker of the House of Representatives, National Chairmen of the party, SGF, etc. There is, therefore, an urgent need to correct this lop-sidedness and imbalance.

“Similarly, a handful of those currently vying for the position of the Senate President of the 10th NASS came into APC only in the later days of its second term in office.

“They have not equally played any major roles in the party except to come and take over positions like nomadic politicians who come in only when food is ready.

“This too is not fair to those who laboured and built the party from inception to its enviable height.

“Today, South-East has produced two APC Governors and six APC Senators-elect.

“The South-South being erroneously favoured today for the office of senate-president has had a President, Vice-president, 2 National chairmen, National Secretary, Deputy senate president, SGF, etc.

“Again, we must ‘make hay while the sun shines’. APC must imbibe the spirit of anti-corruption as started by former President Mohammadu Buhari,” Isa’ah said.

“President Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu must walk the talk by fighting corruption in earnest, ensuring that those with corruption allegations and graft tendencies, do not lead the 10th National Assembly including those seeking appointments as ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The party at this point in time should be seen to be in the forefront and vanguard of promoting ideals that unite Nigerians irrespective of party

affiliation, tribal lining, and social stratification rather than emphasising policies that divide, such as the current purported zoning and micro zoning by the party that throws up an individual for the Senate presidency.

“It is instructive to note that those who live in glass houses should not engage in the contest of stone throwing.

“It is on this note that we call on all Nigerians and especially senators-elect to prioritise peace, unity, fairness, justice, equity, and equality that will guarantee harmonious co-existence of Nigerians from all walks of lives by doing what is right on the floor of the red chambers on 13th of June, 2023,” he added