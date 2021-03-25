11 Killed As Gunmen Attack Military Post In Abia

43 SHARES Share Tweet

Gunmen yesterday engaged in a fierce gun battle with soldiers of the 144 Battalion, stationed at Ariaria junction, along the Enugu – Port Harcourt expressway, Aba, Abia State.

The soldiers reportedly killed 11 of the gunmen.

This is happening few days after three policemen were ambushed and killed by hoodlums in Abiriba, Ohafia Council area of the state.

THE WHISTLER gathered that before the gunmen arrived the area; the soldiers had gathered intelligence and strategized. As soon as the gunmen arrived, they opened fire, but the soldiers responded.

In the ensuing gun duel which was said to have lasted for over 30 minutes, 11 of the gunmen were shot dead.

Other members of the gang reportedly fled with bullet wounds.

A top military source in Aba said 11 gunmen were killed while there was no casualty on the side of the army.

His words:“No soldier was killed, but we killed 11 of the gunmen. I assure the public that there was no casualty among the soldiers.” he said.

Reacting to the incident, Abia State government commended the soldiers for their gallantry, stressing that it is committed to the protection of lives and properties of the residents of the state.

Commissioner for Information,Chief John Okiyi Kalu, who stated this, warned youths of the state not to put themselves in harm’s way by attacking security agents under any guise.

“It is a good development; we welcome every necessary measure to protect the good people of Abia State. We call on our young men and women not to put themselves in harm’s way by attacking security agents under any guise. We also urge them not to allow themselves to be used by politicians for any reason to cause insecurity. Abia State government will do everything possible to protect law-abiding citizens without fear.”