16-Year-Old Among 30 Revenue Touts Arrested In Anambra

Nigeria
By Chinedu Aroh

Thirty suspects were arrested in Anambra State for flouting the state government’s ban on touting, extortion and illegal revenue collection.

Gov Charles Soludo had on assumption of office last month banned all kinds of revenue collection in the state due to their illegal activities.

RELATED
Social Media

Elon Musk Rejects Offer To Join Twitter Board, May Acquire More Stake In Social Media Giant

The suspects’ ages range from 16 to 44, the state police public relations officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, told THE WHISTLER on Monday.

Meanwhile, the state police commissioner, CP Echeng Echeng, has assured the general public of the readiness of the command to ensure safety of lives and property in the state.

He therefore called for increased information flow from the public to the police to enable the operatives to serve the public better.

You might also like

Pastor Enenche’s Daughter Speaks On Osinachi Nwachukwu’s Death

FCT Minister Raises Alarm Over Insecurity As Miscreants Target Suburb Areas

Joe Praize, Mercy Chinwo, Ada, Other Gospel Artists Pray For Late Osinachi…

FCT Police Arrest Husband Of Late Gospel Singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.