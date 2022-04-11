16-Year-Old Among 30 Revenue Touts Arrested In Anambra

Thirty suspects were arrested in Anambra State for flouting the state government’s ban on touting, extortion and illegal revenue collection.

Gov Charles Soludo had on assumption of office last month banned all kinds of revenue collection in the state due to their illegal activities.

The suspects’ ages range from 16 to 44, the state police public relations officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, told THE WHISTLER on Monday.

Meanwhile, the state police commissioner, CP Echeng Echeng, has assured the general public of the readiness of the command to ensure safety of lives and property in the state.

He therefore called for increased information flow from the public to the police to enable the operatives to serve the public better.