2023: Baba-Ahmed Pledges To End ASUU Strike If LP Wins Presidency

The vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Dr. Datti Baba-Ahmed, Saturday, urged Nigerian university students to vote for his joint ticket with Mr. Peter Obi to ensure a lasting solution to the lingering ASUU strike in the country.

Dr. Baba-Ahmed was unveiled Friday as the running mate of the party’s presidential standard-bearer, Mr. Peter Obi.

Ahmed wooed university students’ votes through his verified Facebook page.

Quoting him, “You’ve been at home for months now because of the issue of Asuu.

“This issue of ASUU is something that has lingered for years because our leaders are yet to understand the need to invest in human capital development.

“Education is part and parcel of human capital. How could our children pay four or five years’ tuition fee and after the whole years in school, you’ll discover that they never studied up to two years because of the issue of ASUU?

“Yet they paid for a complete four to five years’ course!.

“The money spent on delegates alone is capable of solving 50% of the ASUU strike issue. Let’s change this status quo now!

“A vote for H.E Peter Obi and my humble self is a vote to an end to all this! We must get it right this time around.”

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has been on strike since February this year, forcing university students to be idle.

Dr. Datti Baba-Ahmed is the pro-chancellor of Baze University, Abuja. Among Nigerian politicians that graduated from Baze University, Abuja, are Sen Dino Melaye, Mr. Osita Chidoka, and Sen Ifeanyi Uba.