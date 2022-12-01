2023: Buhari Has Ordered Crackdown On Politicians ‘Desperate To Taste Blood’ – NSA

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mohammed Babagana Monguno, has issued stern warnings to politicians who may want to use thugs to disrupt the 2023 general election to have a rethink.

This, Monguno said, was because President Muhammadu Buhari has directed security agencies in the country to clamp down on such politicians alongside their thugs to ensure successful polls.

The NSA spoke on Thursday during the weekly ministerial briefing organized by the Presidential Communication Team at the State House, Abuja.

“One thing I can assure you is the president has given clear directives. The people’s will must prevail. What happened in Anambra, Osun, and Ekiti is what we want to happen all over the country. Let the people choose their leader, whoever they want.

“But in the process of selecting who governs them, we must be mindful of the fact that there are people who are hell-bent on forcing, bullying, and cornering their opponents. It is not even a function of, you know, numbers or a function of money, it’s a big problem. It’s a problem that’s also linked with complex, because if you’re really who you are, you don’t need to hire thugs.

“If you cannot restrain your thugs, the government will do that for you, and you’ll be called on the carpet and you’ll answer questions. We have a lot of politicians and I’m not being specific about any politician or party. This virus has to be contained,” he said.

Monguno, a retired military general, said he is aware that some politicians and their thugs are “desperate to bite and taste blood” during the elections but warned that “there will be no hiding place” for them.

He stressed, “I have given a clear warning during the press conference that any politician who engages in any activity, any unpalatable activity, the use of thugs, and I know we have a lot of thugs, political thugs straining at the leash, foaming at the mouth, desperate to bite and taste blood but we’re going to apply everything within the powers of the government.

“I’m not saying that we’re going to just operate in a manner that is not regulated. The government is not going to embark on anything that is, you know, uncontrolled we will operate on the straight and narrow… confining ourselves to legality. That I can assure you the president has given his directives and we’re working on that.

“So those elements who think they can deny other people the political air to breathe and reach out to the local community should have another thing. I’ve said it before and I’m saying it again. These political elements should call their thugs the caporegimes to order. They should have a nice quiet fireside chat with them and advise them that when the law enforcement agencies come, there will be no hiding place.”

The NSA further revealed that about a week ago, his office met with the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and “emphasized the need for everybody to operate on a level playing field” at the polls.