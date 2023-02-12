2023: CAN Denies Peter Obi Gave N2b To Churches, Says Viral Letter Malicious

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has debunked a purported letter in circulation on social media, alleging that N2bn was paid by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi to churches under the umbrella of CAN for the campaign purposes.

A letter of the petition had surfaced online, signed by one Pastor Frank Onwumere and purportedly addressed to the President, the Christian Association of Nigeria, Archbishop Daniel C. Okoh.

The letter sought an explanation for the misappropriation of the money.

But in a rebuttal signed by the CAN President, he stated that the so-called letter “is illogical and can best be described as a failed attempt to drag the apex Christian body into the politics of 2023.

“To set the records straight, I am not aware of any N2bn given to Churches in Nigeria to mobilize votes for any 2023 presidential candidate and never received the said petition dated December 22, 2022.

“Nigerians should note that CAN, as a faith-based entity, maintains its non-partisan stance and will not endorse or mobilize support for any candidate in the upcoming elections as against the social media post being circulated by some elements bent on soiling its name and image,” Okoh stated.

He urged members of the public to disregard the purported letter of petition, adding that its content are not only untrue, but malicious.

He added that CAN will investigate the source of the letter in the interest of the public.

“We warn those peddling the falsehood to desist from such acts because they are capable of defaming innocent people and revered religious institutions as well as breaching public peace,” he added.