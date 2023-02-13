Lagos Gov’t Shuts Down Chrisland Schools Over Student’s Death

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State Government has ordered the closure of Chrisland Schools, Opebi, over the death of 12-year-old Whitney Adeniran.

Adeniran allegedly slumped and died during the school’s inter-house sports activities at the Agege Stadium.

The State Government ordered the closure of the school in a statement posted on their Instagram page on Sunday night.

“The Lagos State Ministry of Education has ordered the temporary closure of Chrisland School, Opebi-Ikeja, following the reported death of a student of the School, Whytney Adeyemi.

“A release signed by the State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo said the closure was ordered pending the outcome of a full investigation into the unfortunate incident,” the post read.

THE WHISTLER reported how the victim’s mother narrated the events of the day in question and cried out for justice on social media over the alleged mysterious death of her daughter.

She explained that there was no form of first aid administered to her daughter after she allegedly slumped and that she was rushed to an immunization centre, instead of a hospital for treatment before she died.

The management of Chrisland School also put out a statement expressing distress over the tragedy, adding that she slumped “in public view and not under hidden circumstances” and was rushed to the nearest medical facility for first aid.