2023: Pastor Enenche Tells Congregation To ‘Reject The Two Big Parties’

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The founding pastor of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, DIGC, Dr Pastor Paul Enenche, on Sunday shared his thoughts on the forthcoming presidential election while urging his congregation to reject the two biggest political parties during the poll.

Advertisement

Although he did not mention the parties by name, it’s obvious he had in mind the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressive Congress.

The cleric shared his thoughts in a video uploaded on his official Facebook page, tagged “Food For Thought (Vote Value).

He alleged that when the two political parties made their choices of presidential and vice presidential candidates known, they showed a lack of value, regard and respect for the Nigerian people.

The cleric argued that the choice of a Muslim northerner (Atiku Abubakar) by the PDP (which is regarded as the largest political party in Africa) amounts to a lack of fairness on the part of relevant political actors in the party.

He said it would not be fair for a Muslim president that has ruled Nigeria for eight years to hand over to another Muslim.

Advertisement

“One of the big two political parties in Nigeria chose a Muslim Northerner as the presidential candidate despite the fact that the current president is of the same religion and ethnic group.

“Even the common principles of fairness, justice and equity instruct that if the presidency has been in the grip of a region and religion for as long as eight years, the most reasonable thing is for it to shift to the Southern Region, and Christian religion for the sake of balance and inclusivity,” Enenche said.

He said further that the ruling political party, APC, has fielded presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the same religion, knowing fully well the concerns of the vast population of Christians in Nigeria.

He accused the APC of despising Christians through their flagbearers for the presidency.

“The other of the two big political parties chose a Muslim presidential candidate and a Muslim vice presidential candidate in a multi-ethnic, multi-lingual, multi-cultural, multi-religious state such as Nigeria.

Advertisement

“Beyond that, of the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria, there is an extremely massive Christian population in the South-South, South-East, South-West, North-Central, and even the North-East in Taraba, Adamawa, Gombe states, etc. Christians are found in their numbers even in the North-West, in Southern Kaduna, Kebbi, etc, ” Enenche added.

He told his congregation to reject the two political parties at the polls while voting for value, character, principles, equity, and fairness

“The conclusion is, the two big political parties as well as the leaders of our land have shown no value, respect or regard for the people of our nation. They are solely driven by personal interests and at times, religious and ethnic interests.

“We are therefore left with no option than to totally reject the action of the two big political parties for insulting our collective sensibility, undermining our human dignity and desecrating our worth and value as a people,” Enenche added.