2023: Fake Election Timetable In Circulation ‘Handiwork Of Mischievous Elements’ – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied releasing any timetable to guide its preparations for the 2023 general elections.

The PDP national spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, in a statement on Sunday, said a timetable alleged to have been released by the party is fake.

According to Ologunagba, the timetable purported to have been signed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, was released by “mischievous elements” to create confusion and mislead the public.

“The PDP states in clear terms that it has NOT released any timetable or any schedule of activities whatsoever for the 2022/2023 electioneering year and no such document was signed and released by the National Organizing Secretary.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP is a Party of Due Process and will release a Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2022/2023 electioneering year after extensive consultation and approval by critical and statutory organs of the Party at appropriate levels.

“Clearly, the said Timetable and Schedule of Activities being circulated in the social media is the handiwork of mischievous elements who seek to create confusion, mislead the public and distract our Party at this critical point in time,” he said.

Ologunagba further urged members of the public to disregard the said timetable and schedule of activities, saying “At the appropriate time, the official Timetable and Schedule of Activities of the PDP, when approved will be formally announced and published through the Official Communication Channels of our Party and not in the social media.”