2023: ‘It Will Never Happen’- Obi Pledges To End Strike At UNN Town-Hall

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Mr Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in 2023, Thursday, pledged an end to incessant strike actions ravaging Nigerian universities if elected president in 2023.

Advertisement

Obi spoke during a town-hall meeting held at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where he interacted with UNN students.

He said, “UNN is my family. This is my home. I am one of you. This is a great university. It has produced many governors, lawmakers, and the time to produce the president of Nigeria has come.

“Nigeria is in a difficult time. Education has become a scam because after graduation, there is no job. Four years’ courses now take six to seven years. If am elected president, your fours will be four years.

“As governor of Anambra State, the state experienced ASUU strike once. After that, I told them it will never happen again. And it has not happened again since then.”

He said he stands on his promise to make Nigeria a production nation. Quoting him, “I reinstate that I will move Nigeria from a consuming nation to a production country. Public funds must be used for public purposes. We will end criminality, kidnapping, corruption in Nigeria. Students will never be brutalised by security operatives.

Advertisement

“Go and get your PVCs. They say we don’t have structures. Their structure is strike. The money they squander is money to settle ASUU issues. We want to change Nigeria for good.”

Obi will later attend another town-hall meeting at Enugu Campus of UNN before embarking on a state rally holding at the Okpara Square, Enugu.